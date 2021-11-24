Revanth Reddy terms KCR's Delhi visit 'drama'

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday termed the Delhi visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a 'drama' enacted by the ruling TRS and Opposition BJP.

Revanth said farmers of the State had become a pawn in the political drama of the two parties. He asked the CM as to why he was enacting the drama in Delhi instead of buying paddy from the State farmers.

In an open letter on the issue, he asked KCR to spell out his stand on procurement of wet paddy. He said the crop was drenched due to delay by the government in purchasing paddy.

Referring to the CM's letter to the Centre stating that the government would mount any kind of pressure on it over paddy purchase of the paddy in rabi season, Reddy said the letter had turned out to be a death rope for the State farmers. The Congress leader said he was speaking with pain after observing the problems faced by farmers during the party's 'kallalloki Congress' programme.

The Congress leader claimed that both TRS and BJP had lost people's confidence. He demanded the government to provide legal status to MSP and set up market intervention fund. He said families of farmers, who had committed suicide, were now forced to approach courts for seeking compensation. "The party would hold dharnas in all mandal and district headquarters. It would fight in a vociferous manner on behalf of farmers," he warned.