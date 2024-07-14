Revanth Reddy to distribute Katamaiya protective shields to toddy tappers in Ranga Reddy district

In a bid to strengthen the government's connection with the people, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that he will be visiting Rangareddy District every week. This decision comes in light of the government's directive for collectors to engage with the public and build trust through interaction.

The CM's first visit as part of this initiative will be to Abdullahpurmet mandal in Rangareddy District on Sunday. Prior to this, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with MLA Mal Reddy Ranga Reddy, inspected the arrangements for the CM's visit.



During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy will participate in an assembly in Lashkarguda on Saturday, where Katamaiya protective shields will be distributed to toddy tappers across the state under the BC Welfare department. The CM will be the chief guest at the event, which will kick off at 11 am and will see the distribution of Katamaiya Raksha Kits to approximately 60 Geetha workers.



Following the distribution, CM Revanth Reddy will join the workers for a meal along with other ministers and party leaders. The event is expected to be attended by around a thousand toddy tappers, as well as party activists.

