Revanth Reddy to Pay Homage to D. Srinivas in Nizamabad Today, last rites to follow

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Nizamabad district today to pay homage to the late D. Srinivas. The CM will first leave his residence and reach Begumpet Airport at 9:15 in the morning. From there, he will depart for Nizamabad at 9:30 and is expected to arrive at the helipad of Nizamabad Collectorate at 10:30.

Upon his arrival, CM Revanth Reddy will proceed to Srinivas's residence to offer his respects to the late leader's mortal body at 10:45. He will then return at 11 am after completing the formalities.

The final rites for D. Srinivas will take place in Nizamabad today, starting from his residence in Pragati Nagar at 11 am. The cremation ceremony will be held at the bypass road residence. Senior Congress leaders, including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, will be in attendance to pay their respects to the late leader.