Revanth Reddy unveils Telangana Talli statue on Telangana Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Saturday unveiled the newly designed Telanagan Talli statue at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy alleged that BJP is trying to gain political benefit by raising conflicts between the religions. He added that Congress brought independence to the nation and Telangana.

Revanth Reddy stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Janaghad, a princely state in Gujarat into the Indian Union by military force after his ruler announced to join it into Pakistan. Now, the pics of the Congress party-designed Telangana Talli statue is going viral on social media.