Revanth removing KCR’s imprint in State: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was keeping aside urgent matters for people and focusing on other issues and trying to remove schemes introduced by KCR.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, BRS leader Koppula Eshwar said the policies of the government were strange. “Revanth Reddy’s policies are to remove schemes by K Chandrashekar Rao and remove the mark left by the former CM,” he said.

“The government brought TG in place of TS; efforts are already started to change the State symbol. Revanth Reddy had no role to play in the Telangana movement; he does not know the history of Telangana. Revanth is keeping aside urgent matters of people and focusing on other issues,” Eshwar alleged.

He said while KCR strengthened education in the State by bringing Gurukulas, the CM was trying to destroy the Gurukul education in the name of an education study. A total of 917 Gurukuls were established; KCR spent more than Rs 20 lakh per student in Gurukul schools. After the establishment of residential schools, posts of teachers were filled. The junior and degree residential colleges have increased hugely after KCR became CM, he added.