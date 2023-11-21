Revanth rips into KCR for criticising Indiramma Rajyam

  • Menu
Parkal (Hanumakonda): The onus is on the Congress to develop Parkal constituency, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said, addressing a massive gathering at Parkal on Monday. Introducing Congress Parkal candidate Revuri Prakash Reddy, Revanth said that the constituency that once played a gallant role in waging a war against the despotic Nizam rule. Moreover, the land also produced Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar, he added.

Revanth took a dig at KCR for criticising the Indiramma Rajyam. “It was during the regime of Indira Gandhi, the distressed sections got empowered. Indiramma introduced land reforms; thereby benefiting the Dalits. The poor got houses,” Revanth said. No one in their right mind would fault Indiramma Rajyam, he said, demanding an apology from KCR.

Revanth accused KCR of suppressing the voice of whistle-blowers. He appealed to people to support the Congress in the ensuing elections to the Assembly as Sonia Gandhi had fulfilled the six-decade dream of Telangana people. Revanth also had a word of praise for Parkal candidate Revuri Prakash Reddy, calling him one of the honest leaders in the political spectrum.

