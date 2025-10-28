Revanth starts wooing Tollywood voters in JH

Hyderabad: The Congress party is deeply engrossed in wooing Tollywood celebrities, the workers more so, to enlist their support for its candidate in the ensuing by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. Towards this, the ruling party has called for a meeting with Telugu film industry’s workers here on Tuesday. This will be chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The workers make for an overwhelming vote bank given that their strength is approximately 10,000 in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Incidentally, Congress became the first party to reach out to this voter community. They will also felicitate some film workers during Tuesday’s meeting.

The Chief Minister has had a meeting with top producers and directors, whom he assured of all kinds of support to strengthen their national base and presence. An official committee, led by Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman, has been constituted to study the challenges faced by the film workers in arts, creative and technical fields.

The meeting with the workers assumes political significance following intense campaigning by the Congress, BRS and BJP parties. Some leaders said that the CM was inviting film industry bigwigs to a meeting to discuss efforts to promote Hyderabad as the hub for making blockbusters in the country. Veteran actors Suman and Bhanuchander have already extended support to Congress candidate Naveen Yadav. Some more actors will be roped in for the last phase of campaign for the November 11 elections, said an industry official.

Many top guns like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Allu Arvind, Venkatesh and many producers and directors are registered voters in the constituency.