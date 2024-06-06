Revanth suspects conspiracy by BRS, BJP to oust TG govt

Hyderabad: Willthere be a political fallout of the results of Lok Sabha on Telangana? Is the Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy in any trouble? Will there be any conspiracies?

The possibility of conspiracy to oust the present government cannot be ruled out. This is what Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also suspects. Talking to the media at his residence on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said he does not rule out the possibility of a conspiracy as long as BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is active in politics.

He said BRS was sold out to BJP and it remains to be seen if the BJP with the help of BRS tries to re-enact what they did in Maharashtra when they split Shiv Sena and NCP.

While referring to the latest results, Reddy said that people have rejected their designs by choosing real parties over their factions. “KCR will continue to conspire and till he is there, conspiracies will have no end. Telangana’s people should remain alert in this regard. KCR is a political gambler and he won’t give up on this, even if it means betting everything,” he said.

Explaining how Modi’s charisma failed to give any dividends this time in Maharashtra, he said, still it cannot be ruled out that they will not try to indulge in such tactics here.

“The BJP thus far has highlighted KCR and his family as the most corrupt. How will the BJP join hands with the BRS? BJP leaders should answer this now,” he said.