Revanth taps NHAI for high speed expressway to connect Bandar port

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday requested the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop a high-speed expressway to connect the Bandar port (Machilipatnam) with the proposed dry port, which is coming up in the State shortly.

He also urged NHAI to take up the six-lane highway project between Hyderabad and Vijayawada at the earliest. The NHAI officials held a meeting with Reddy at his residence. The officials explained to the CM various problems, including land acquisition, in the construction of roads that are being taken up by NHAI in the State.

Reddy responded positively to address the issues and called a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The collectors of districts where NHs are being constructed and officials of the Forest Department will attend to resolve the problems raised by NHAI.

The State government expressed its full cooperation in the construction of national highways and its readiness to remove hurdles, if any, to develop the NH network in the State. Officials said the CM asked the NHAI officials to extend cooperation in the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), which has been taken up ambitiously by the government. Twelve radial roads are to be constructed between Outer Ring Road and RRR. Many clusters and satellite townships will be established between ORR and RRR, the CM said. He had already pleaded with PM Narendra Modi to construct the RRR under the Bharat Mala project.

The NHAI told Reddy about the challenges in land acquisition for construction of the Manchiryal-Warangal-Khammam-Vijayawada (NH 163G) corridor, pending public hearing for land acquisition for the Armor-Jagtial-Manchiryal (NH 63) highway works, collection of pond soil and fly ash for the Warangal-Karimnagar (NH 563) road, land acquisition for the six-lane widening of the Kallakal-Gundlapochampally road with NH 44, problems arising with power generation companies in the construction of NH, and police security during the construction of the Khammam- Devarapalli, Khammam- Kodad roads.