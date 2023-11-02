Revanth terms KCR as Kaleswaram Corruption Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy on Thursday commented that there has been a situation where KCR means Kaleshwaram Corruption Rao. He expressed anger that the State government wasted thousands of crores of public money with shoddy works.



He said that the pillars of the Medigadda Project have collapsed due to lack of proper precautions. He said that from the 25th pillar to the 1st pillar, it has completely collapsed. The officials themselves say that the pillars have sagged by two and a half feet

He said that a situation has arisen where half of the Medigadda project has to be demolished. The condition of the other half of the project will be known only if the technical experts examine it. The TPCC chief demanded that the L&T company, which constructed the project, should be blacklisted.

Criminal cases should be filed against the concerned engineers and CDO. He said that the Kaleshwaram project fell victim to the corruption of the KCR family. Telangana society demanded that KCR be punished for degrading the Linga in Gudini Gudi. KCR's sin has ripened... KCR's pot of corruption has burst, he added.

He accused BJP of protecting BRS corruption. He said that the project has helped the corruption of BRS and BJP. He said that it was clear to BRS that Sabita Indra Reddy would lose in Maheshwaram.

That is why IT attacks are being carried out on Congress leaders with the help of KCR and Centre. He made it clear that he will defeat KCR in the state under any circumstances. He said that even if Modi wants to tie a bracelet and make KCR win, it will not happen. Revanth Reddy made it clear that no matter how many conspiracies are made, the Telangana society will turn back... and overthrow KCR.