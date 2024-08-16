Revanth to embark on Delhi visit today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to go on a two-day Delhi tour from Friday. The CM is planning to meet the Congress high command as well as the corporate honchos during his stay in the national capital.

The Chief Minister is likely to meet the representatives of Apple and Foxconn on Friday. Investments and job creation in Telangana will be discussed. He will also meet the party high command and discuss the appointment of new PCC chief, cabinet expansion and nominated posts with senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal.