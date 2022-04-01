Revanth writes an open letter to KCR over drug menace 

Hyderabad: TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy on Friday penned an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the drug menace in the State. In his letter, Revanth stated that the death of the youth due to drug use is painful. He said that Congress was reminding that the use of drugs in the city is increasing day by day. He said that Congress has been informing the government over the same for over 5 years. He also said that although Task Force and other teams are roped in to curb the menace, could not curb it. He said that government should take all measures to eradicate drug use in the State.

Earlier in the Day, Excise minister Srinivas Goud speaking to the media said that the drug case coming to the fore as the government is acting tough on the drug suppliers and drug peddlers. Responding to the death of the youth due to drug use, he said that the youth had consumed drugs in Goa and was admitted to a hospital in Goa. Then he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment where he died while undergoing treatment. The Minister said that government will conduct awareness programmes in the colleges on the use of drugs. He also said that the government has directed the police officials to act tough on the drug peddlers and drug suppliers. He said that the government aims at eradicating the use of drugs from the State.

It is to mention here that in order to curb the drug menace in the State, the police are taking all measures and actions. The police had launched a manhunt to arrest a man identified as Lakshmipati who is reported to have supplied the drugs to the youth. It is to mention here that a youth died after he took drugs at a party. The police who took up the investigation claimed that Lakshmipati was supplying drugs to youth. They also said that Lakshmipati is absconding but teams are deployed to detain the accused. The police said that they are closely monitoring the youth who are returning from Goa. They claimed that these drugs are mostly supplied from neighboring State Goa.