Revenged father hacks kills murdered in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A man, Begari Anand, was hacked to death in Chinna Chelmeda village of Munipally Mandal on Friday morning.

Anand, 28, was accused of the murder of Talari Ambaiah's son, who was murdered a year ago. Ambaiah allegedly sprinkled chilly powder in his eyes and attacked him with an axe after chasing him in the heart of the village. Anand died on the spot.

The Munipally Police have deployed additional forces in the village. A case was registered.