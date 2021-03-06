Revised dates for payment of Telangana SSC examination fees

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced a revised schedule for the payment of examination fee for the Telangana Secondary School (SSC) May-2021 examinations.

In a statement on Friday, the DGE said that the last day of the payment of examination fee has been extended to March 12, failing which the students will also have to pay late fee till March 22.

With a late fee of Rs 50, the fee can be paid till March 16, and with a late fee of Rs 200 up to March 18 and with a late fee of Rs 500 till March 22, said DGE. The students are asked to pay the fees to their headmasters while the headmasters on their part will have to submit the examination fee to the sub-treasury of State Bank of India on March 15, 17, 19 and 23 on payment of the fee by the candidates.

The headmasters should submit the nominal rolls to the District Educational Officers on March 16 to 17 in the case of those who have paid without a late fee. In the case of those who have paid with a late fee, the nominal rolls must be submitted to the DEOs on March 18,20 and 24.

The last date for the submission of nominal rolls of students without late fee is March 19 and those with late fees are March 22 and 25, the statement added.