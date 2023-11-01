RG’s bus yatra in Jadcherla today

Mahabubnagar: As part of his campaigning efforts, former AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s bus yatra is scheduled to arrive in Jadcherla mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday. In this regard, Congress cadres led by their Jadcherla contestant, Janampally Anirudh Reddy are leaving no stone unturned to make the it a grand success.

As part of preparations, senior leader and Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy VenkatReddy visited Jadhcerla on Tuesday and took stock of the preparations.

While addressing a press meeting along with local leader Anirudh Reddy, the MP called upon the people to support the Congress party in the upcoming elections and vote for Anirudh Reddy to give him a thumping victory.

“Congress party has always been with the poor and downtrodden ever since its inception. To uplift the underprivileged, women folks, youth and farmers, the party has brought out its six guarantee schemes and is committed to implementing all those for the comprehensive development and welfare of the people of the region,” said Komatireddy. He urged voters to support Congress for a corrupt-free and transparent governance in the coming days in Telangana.

According to Congress party sources, Rahul Gandhi’s bus yatra will arrive in Jadcherla centre at 4pm on Wednesday. A grand meeting is scheduled to be held at Ambedkar junction in the town, wherein Gandhi is expected to address the public.