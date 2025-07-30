Live
- State to provide flood relief immediately
- AIIMS nursing officer held for sexual abuse
- BJD seeks ASI’s apology for sharing temple interior photos
- BJD to stage 2-phase agitation over sexual assault on women
- Cyber Crime Police bust Rs 44 lakh trading fraud
- Vice Presidential Election 2025: Laxman is favourite contender for V-P role
- From Loom to Label: Powering Innovation and Careers
- Uttam opens crest gates to release flood water from brimming N’Sagar
- Odisha to introduce tigers in Debrigarh
- BRS braces for BCs’ meeting in support of 42 pc quota on Aug 8
Rice scheme benefits needy, affirms Vivek
Siddipet: The government launched the subsidised rice distribution programme with intent of doing good for the poor, stated Minister for Labour...
Siddipet: The government launched the subsidised rice distribution programme with intent of doing good for the poor, stated Minister for Labour Employment and Mines Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy on Tuesday, after distributing ration cards to beneficiaries in the Siddipet constituency.
Vivek said people had been waiting for ration cards for the past 12 years. Despite the State treasury being empty, the government waived loans for farmers. He mentioned that the government initiated many beneficial programmes with the aim of leading the State on the path of development. On Tuesday alone, around 10,000 ration cards were distributed, he noted.
The minister recalled that distribution of ration cards began in 1973 after his father, Venkataswamy, became a Union minister. “The cards are being distributed to provide essential goods to poor families,” he added.