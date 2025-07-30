Rice scheme benefits needy, affirms Vivek

Siddipet: The government launched the subsidised rice distribution programme with intent of doing good for the poor, stated Minister for Labour Employment and Mines Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy on Tuesday, after distributing ration cards to beneficiaries in the Siddipet constituency.

Vivek said people had been waiting for ration cards for the past 12 years. Despite the State treasury being empty, the government waived loans for farmers. He mentioned that the government initiated many beneficial programmes with the aim of leading the State on the path of development. On Tuesday alone, around 10,000 ration cards were distributed, he noted.

The minister recalled that distribution of ration cards began in 1973 after his father, Venkataswamy, became a Union minister. “The cards are being distributed to provide essential goods to poor families,” he added.