Rich tributes paid to Chhatrapati Shivaji at Chevalla

Chevalla: Shivaji Yuvasena paid rich tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by garlanding his statue at Damaragidde Cross Roads on Tuesday. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Rangareddy vice-president C Bojireddy was the chief guest. He said the legendary leader was an Indian warrior-king and a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. "Shivaji learnt all the skills from his mother.

He fought for establishment of Hindu Kingdom," he added. Shivaji Yuvasena members Prasanth, Anjaiah, Naveen, Srikanth, Upa sarpanch Gudikadi Kumar, former sarpanch Madhusudhan Gupta, VHP leaders M Surnder, Dharma Prasad, Pramukh Srinivas, Bajarangdal district pramukh G Raghavender, leaders Srinivas, Madhu, Ramakrishna, Chandrasekhar Rao and others were present.