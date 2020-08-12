Rift widens in Congress

Warangal: Kicking up a major row, senior Congress leader Katla Srinivas Rao quits party post, Greater Warangal Congress Committee President, on Wednesday. He met the TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy and submitted his resignation. TPCC President tried to convince Katla Srinivas Rao but the latter chose to stick to his decision.

Later, his resignation was accepted, it's learnt. Of late, Katla is not in good terms with the DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy. The recent brawl between two groups on the Youth Congress Foundation Day (August 9) indicates that all is not well within the party. It's learnt that Katla Srinivas Rao had lodged a complaint against the DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy's workmanship with the party high command. Rao said he had no plans of leaving the party.