Rise in corona admissions at hospitals in Telangana

Koti: The number of Corona patients admitted to hospitals in the State is increasing. According to a bulletin released by the Health department, there are 10,203 active cases in the State and 4,034 of them were in hospitals. As many as 44.74 per cent of patients are on oxygen beds, while 34.2 per cent are in ICU beds, and 21.04 percent on general beds.

Meanwhile, media reports on Friday morning indicated that the number of Covid-cases were increasing in the country as well. New Delhi reports stated that for the third successive day, there was an increase in Corona cases registered. On Thursday 41,806 new cases were reported. The number of deaths was 581. The number of patients undergoing treatment went up to 432,041. Expressing concern over the spurt in corona cases, the Union Health ministry has alerted the State governments to be prepared to face the third wave, if it comes. The Centre has pointed out that people ignoring the corona guidelines are responsible for the increase in cases.



The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned about the third wave hitting the country towards the end of August, while the Indian Medical Association has recently warned that the outbreak of third wave is imminent in the country.

Authorities and doctors have been repeatedly warning people, during the past few months, about the third wave and on the need to strictly observe the guidelines to avert it. They are stating that preventing the third wave is in hands of people. They should follow the guidelines,. like wearing a mask, observing social distance, avoiding crowded places such as cinema theatres, malls, markets, and even parks, to be careful while in barber shops, beauty parlours and keep away from marriages and other functions.