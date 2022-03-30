Road network improved a lot: Errabelli Dayakar

Mahabubabad/Jangaon: Road network, one of the indicators of development, in Telangana improved leaps and bounds since the formation of separate State, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating several road construction works in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, he said that development in the State is phenomenal under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

: "Earlier (before the formation of Telangana), the roads were terrible, not even convenient for walking; however, there was a total transformation in the last seven years. With funds pouring in constantly, gram panchayats made strides," Errabelli said. Each village is getting crores of rupees every year under various schemes, he said. However, the Opposition is blindfolded to identify the development taking place in the State, he added.

The BJP-led Central government was conspiring to halt the development in Telangana. While the State government has been extending its fullest support to the farmers, the Centre was trying to enforce its policies that benefit the corporate sector, Errabelli said, demanding the Centre to procure the entire paddy cultivated in the Rabi.

The Centre which was purchasing paddy from Punjab has a biased approach towards Telangana in doing the same, he alleged. Although the Centre's Electricity policy tells the States to fix meters to agriculture motors, KCR is not ready to follow the Centre's dictum. It's nothing but biased, he said, referring to the Centre's support only those States which implemented power sector reforms and privatised the Discoms.

In another development, the Errabelli Charitable Trust has made arrangements to provide coaching classes to at least 1,000 unemployed youth preparing for the upcoming recruitment drive in the State at Palakurthi and Thorrur. The coaching classes will be free of cost along with food and accommodation. The classes will begin on April 3 in coordination with the Jayashankar Coaching Centre. On Tuesday, the minister released study material at his camp office in Palakurthi.