Role of Telugu people in national politics is on the decline: CM Revanth

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released a book titled "Governorpet to Governor's House" at MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Former DGP and Governor PS Ram Mohan Rao authored the book.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy thanked the organisers for inviting him to the event and said it was an excellent experience for him to meet all intellectuals who had acquainted knowledge in the last 76 years.

"The role of Telugu people in national politics is on the decline. Sanjeeva Reddy, PV Narasimha Rao and NTR rose to the level of dictating national politics. S Jaipal Reddy and Venkaiah Naidu continued the legacy of maintaining a key role in national politics to some extent. Today, the role of Telugu leaders in national politics is almost nil. It is not a good sign for our survival and identity at the national level. It is high time we all should move together and restore Telugu people's political glory in national politics," he said.

CM Revanth Reddy said that Telugu is the most widely spoken language after Hindi at the national level. "On the same lines, we should also dominate national politics. We hardly found Cabinet ministers from Telugu States in the Union Government," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Telangana Government would seek suggestions from experienced intellectuals and administrators.

"In the past, NTR had not fielded his party candidate against PV Narasimha Rao, ensuring the senior Congress leader from Telangana was elected MP unanimously and became Prime Minister of India. There is nothing wrong with pursuing some good traditions in politics. My government will also adopt such good tradition," he announced.

The Chief Minister said that despite the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, all Telugu people should live together and maintain cordial relations.