Roof collapse halts fertiliser production at RFCL

Peddapalli: The production of fertilizer came to a halt at the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in the Godavarikhani industrial area in Peddapalli district on Tuesday following the incessant rains.

The roof of the Ammonia, RC and bagging units collapsed due to gusty winds and the conveyor region received heavy floods. On the other hand, over 50,000 urea bags were completely damaged following the rains in the RFCL halting supply of fertilizers to about six States. Already, a railway rake was ready for its transportation, but following the mishap, the RFCL officials could not supply the required fertilizers to the respective States.

The RFCL was under the brand name of 'Kisan' fertilizers and was supplying the fertilizers across the country. It produces 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer annually out of which 6 lakh metric tonnes are allocated to Telangana.

The questions are being raised about the quality of the construction works. Though, the Union government had taken up the revival of the Fertilizer Corporation of India at a cost of Rs 6,120 crore in the year 2015. But the incessant rains exposed the poor quality of work.