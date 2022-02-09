Rooster charged with bus fare in Peddapalli

In a bizarre incident, a rooster was charged with bus fare for travelling in an TSRTC bus here at Sultanabad bus stand on Tuesday.

Going into details, a passenger, identified as Mohammad Ali got into the bus at B power house and hid the rooster by wrapping it in a saree from the RTC staff. After sometime, the rooster started moving inside the saree when the bus reached the Sultanabad bus stand at 11.30 am.

On noticing rooster movement, bus conductor Thirupathi questioned Mohammed Ali about it. Mohammed Ali informed the conductor that there was a rooster in the saree.



The incident took place when the bus from Godavarikhani depot was proceeding towards Karimnagar from Godavarikhani coal belt town.



Soon after seeing the rooster, the conductor also issued a Rs 30 ticket to the rooster. When Mohammed Ali questioned about a ticket being issued for the rooster, the conductor stated categorically that all living things would be charged in RTC buses.