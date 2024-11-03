Live
Just In
Round Table Meeting at Indira Bhavan for Rahul Gandhi’s Upcoming Hyderabad Visit
Hyderabad: Preparations are underway at Indira Bhavan for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming visit to Hyderabad. A round table meeting took place today, where Congress leaders discussed the arrangements and agenda for Gandhi's tour.
The main focus of the visit will be the consultation conference on caste-based census, scheduled for the day after tomorrow in Hyderabad. This session aims to bring together political leaders, social experts, and community representatives to discuss the importance and methodology of a caste census. The initiative aligns with recent demands from various sections for a deeper understanding of the social demographics within the state and across India.
Congress party leaders are working to ensure that Gandhi's visit underscores the party’s commitment to social justice issues and fosters discussions on equitable development. The round table meeting reviewed logistics, security, and public engagement strategies in preparation for the conference and Gandhi's visit.