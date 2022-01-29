RRBs put off recruitment exams

Hyderabad: The Railway ministry has noted the concerns raised by some candidates on the process of their shortlisting for the second stage of the ongoing recruitment examination under RRBs Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) no. 01/2019 (for non-technical popular categories - graduate and under-graduate) results of which were announced on January 14. The RRBs have postponed the second Stage CBT of NTPC and the first stage CBT of level I.

A high-power committee, comprising senior officials, has already been formed to look into the concerns raised by candidates on the results of first stage of CBT of NTPC exam without affecting the shortlisted candidates.

In response to the concerns raised by candidates on questions raised over the second stage of CBT, the railways has clarified that in case the number of candidates who have applied against the notification are large in number and are more than one crore, then, it is advisable to conduct CBT in two stages, with the first stage being used to screen the candidates for the second stage and the second stage CBT conducted with limited candidates so that extensive normalisation is not involved and the final merit is more just and fair, said a senior SCR officer.

In order to clear confusion over question "Short listing should be done for 7 lakh candidates not 7 lakh roll numbers", he maintained that nowhere was it mentioned that 7 lakh candidates will get shortlisted for the second stage CBT.