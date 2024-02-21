RRR (south) gets Centre’s nod

182-km stretch of Choutuppal-Amangal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy to be developed as NH

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Union government has given green signal for the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) - southern part (Choutuppal-Amangal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy) on 182-km stretch of the national highway.

The Centre has accepted the plea of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to announce the proposed RRR – southern part as national highway on the lines of the RRR- northern part. The Centre has also responded positively to upgrade the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway as six lane and Hyderabad-Kalwakurthy road as the four-lane highway.

The Centre has taken up RRR outside ORR (Outer Ring Road) to promote the entire stretch as a growth corridor in future. The Union Ministry of Road Transport had already taken up works on the northern part and land acquisition in the southern part was in progress.

The Chief Minister, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Roads and Building Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and state officials called on Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and submitted a wish list regarding road development projects in Telangana. Gadkari instructed NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) officials to prepare the proposals to declare the southern section of RRR as the national highway. He also told the Chief Minister to speed up the land acquisition and procedural processes related to the construction of the Regional Ring Road. The CM also brought to the notice of Gadkari NHAI’s order to the state government to bear the cost of the removal of utilities (electricity poles, buildings, etc) in the limits of Regional Ring Road (RRR) northern part covering Chautuppal-Bhuvanagiri-Toopran-Sangareddy-Kandi section.

The Union Minister assured the CM that the Centre would bear the cost. Revanth further requested the Union Minister to approve the proposal to convert the national highway from Hyderabad to Vijayawada into a six-lane road and Hyderabad to Kalwakurthy as four-lane road.

He also urged Gadkari to consider conversion of many state highways into national highways, including Marikal-Narayanapet-Ramasamudra (63 km), Peddapalli-Kataram (66 km), Pullur-Alampur-Jataprolu-Pentlavelli-Kollapur-Lingal-Acchampeta-Dindi-Devarakonda-Mallepalli-Nalgonda (225 km), Wanaparthy-Kothakota-Gadwal-Mantralayam (110 km), Manneguda-Vikarabad-Tandur-Zaheerabad-Bidar (134 km) and Karimnagar-Siricilla-Kamareddy-Yellareddy-Pitlam (165 km).

