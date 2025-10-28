Rs 144.51 crore sanctioned for development works in Nirmal

Nirmal: Rs 144.51 crore has been sanctioned under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for road development in the Nirmal constituency, MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy informed on Monday.

The Panchayat Raj department has sanctioned Rs 69 crore for 28 roads covering 84 kms.

He confirmed that funds have been sanctioned for these roads and that work will commence soon.

An additional Rs 3.70 crore has been sanctioned for Nirmal town development, adding to the previously sanctioned Rs 15 crore. With a total of Rs 18.70 crore, internal CC roads, drainage systems, and various development works will be undertaken.

MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy announced that Rs 69.10 lakh has been sanctioned for the restoration and upgrade of the Beeravelli Lift Irrigation Project in Sarangapur mandal. Once completed, the project will benefit farmers in the downstream ayacut area. Local farmers and villagers expressed their gratitude to the MLA for his efforts in securing the project’s revival.