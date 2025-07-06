Live
Rs 16.43 cr worth funds sought for pending bills
Khanapur: Local MLA Vedma Bojju Patel on Saturday submitted a petition to the State Tribal Welfare Secretary Sarath Kumar and Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultaniya in separate offices in Hyderabad, requesting immediate release of pending bills worth Rs 16,43,87,000 related to the construction work of houses constructed by PVTGs Kolam, Thotilu, Chenchulu and Kondaredlu ITDA CCDP in the joint Adilabad district.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said said that the PVTGs had built houses on loans and requested that the funds be released quickly. Later, Kumar and Sultaniya responded and said that they would work to ensure that the funds are sanctioned within a month.
