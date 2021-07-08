Rs 167 crore granted for GPs in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Telangana Minister for State Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that if anyone in village does not follow the cleanliness rules, they should be fined. Every village must look beautiful with all the basic facilities that visitors like. He said Rs 167 crore has been sanctioned to village panchayats in Nizamabad district.

Accompanied by Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, drove the vehicle and conducted a surprise inspection in Velpur village on Thursday. The Ministers visited Palle Prakruthi Vanam, crematorium and Rythu vedika. The Ministers also planted plants as part of the Palle Pragati programme.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao was unsatisfied with the untidy surroundings of a grocery store in Velpur village, for which the shop owner was fined Rs 100 by the Minister. The ministers said that the fine was imposed inorder to create awareness among the people, the plants should be planted in large numbers to protect the environment he added.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao told Statistics that 660 prakruthi vanams, 521 crematoriums and 529 dumping yards have been constructed and made available in Nizamabad district under the Palle pragati programme for the people.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the fourth installment of the Palle Pragti programme will be launched for ten days from July 1 with an aim of promoting greenery and sanitation in the State of Telangana.

Minister Prashant Reddy said that the environment should be kept clean to prevent the spread of infections in the village.

Later, the two visited the memorial and statue of Prashant Reddy's late father Vemula Surender Reddy in Velpur village and paid tributes.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan laid wreaths at the body of Nizamabad Rural Constituency MLA Bajireddy Govarthan Reddy's wife Bajireddy Shobha Rani who died on Wednesday.