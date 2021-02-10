Rs 20 lakh to each gram panchayat in Nalgonda: CM KCR

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 20 lakh for each gram panchayat in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Addressing a public gathering at Halia in Nalgonda, the Chief Minister said that all the 844 gram panchayats in Nalgonda district will be provided with Rs 20 lakh. The CM also assured to give away Rs 30 lakh for each mandal and announced to release Rs 5 crore to Miryalaguda municipality.

"The government will release Rs 10 crore to Nalgonda municipality and each Rs 1 crore to other municipalities in the district," said the Chief Minister. Responding to the land disputes in Nellikal and Chintalapalem regions, the CM assured to resolve all the land disputes in Nellikal and its surrounding areas and provide 'pattas'.

Besides announcing huge sum to the gram panchayats and municipalities, the CM also granted Rs 186 crore to the local bodies in the district.

He said that several works in the state have been put on hold due to the pandemic and would soon initiate them. He said the government would soon issue pensions and ration cards to all the new beneficiaries.

"Nalgonda district which has been neglected by the previous has suffered a lot with no proper developments. All the works related to the lift irrigation projects will be completed within a year and the government would resolve the podu land issues immediately," said K Chandrasekhar Rao.