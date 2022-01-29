  • Menu
Rs 33 crore sanctioned for Choppadandi Municipality

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar
Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar

Highlights

MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar thanked the CM KCR for sanctioning Rs 33 crore for Choppadandi Municipality development

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar informed that Rs 33 crore has been sanctioned for roads expansion and development and central lighting in Choppadandi Municipality. In a statement here on Friday he thanked CM KCR and Minister KTR for sanctioning the funds. The MLA said the funds would help to fulfill the promise he made in the municipal elections and also fulfill the people's decade's old desire.

Many governments have changed and many MLAs have changed but no one cared to develop Choppadandi Municipality. With the sanctioning of funds the appearance of Choppadandi was going to change, Shankar noted.

The funds would be spent on expansion of roads from Navodaya Vidyalaya to Jhansi High School, installing central lighting, construction of footpaths and drains in the town, he added.

