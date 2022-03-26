Rs 49.90 crores sanctioned for devpt of Khammam city

Khammam: Khammam city Mayor P Neeraja on Saturday stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sanctioned Rs 49.90 crores for the development of the city. She said that in view to keep Khammam on par with Hyderabad in terms of Development Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar has taken part in development works and has also brought the funds from the government through SDF.

She said that Khammam will never forget services rendered by Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. She said that the Minister is relentlessly working for the development of Khammam in view of younger generations to come. She said that the city is witnessing development is at a rapid pace. She said that Khammam is developing day by day and the credit for this goes to Minister P Ajay Kumar.

She was hopeful that Khammam will soon be on par with Hyderabad in terms of development. The Mayor said that she is happy to see Khammam developing under the leadership of CM KCR and Minister P Ajay Kumar.

She then conveyed gratitude to the CM KCR, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and Minister P Ajay Kumar for sanctioning Rs $(.90 crores for the development of the city.