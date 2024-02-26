Rs 500 gas cylinders in State from tomorrow, details inside

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is making arrangements to provide a gas cylinder for Rs 500 from Tuesday under the Mahalakshmi scheme. It is reported that the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme along with general consumers have been selected for this scheme. However, the authorities disclosed that the beneficiaries of this scheme have to pay the entire cost of gas first and only after that the government will reimburse them. At present, the Central government is providing a subsidy of Rs.40 to the gas consumers. This amount is directly credited to the beneficiary's account. Officials say that under the Mahalakshmi scheme, the gas price is Rs 500, the Central subsidy is Rs 40 and the remaining amount is deposited in the customer's account by the State government.

It has been explained that those who have got gas connection under Ujjwala scheme will be reimbursed in the same way. While there are 11.58 lakh Ujjwala gas connections in the State, the Centre is giving a subsidy of Rs.340 on each cylinder. In addition to this amount, the state government will deposit the rest of the money in the customer's account except the gas price of Rs.500. For example, if the price of a gas cylinder in Hyderabad is Rs.970, the Ujjwala scheme subsidy is Rs.340, Mahalakshmi scheme price is Rs.500 and the remaining amount is Rs.130 reimbursed by the state government. Meanwhile, the top officials of the Civil Supplies Department met with the Oil Marketing Company (OMC) and discussed the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme. Arrangements have been made to provide the list of beneficiaries on Monday.