Rs 56,000 crore allotted in Telangana budget for six guarantees

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) The Congress government in Telangana has allocated Rs 56,084 crore in the 2025-26 budget for implementing various promises under the six guarantees.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has made the allocations for the schemes which were already launched by the government.

For Rythu Bharosa, under which the government has enhanced annual investment support to farmers to Rs10,000 per acre, an allocation of Rs 18,000 crore has been made.

For the Cheyutha social security pension scheme, the government has allocated Rs 14,861 crore. The Finance Minister has also provided Rs 12,571 crore for Indiramma Houses, Rs.4,305 crore for Mahalaxmi or the scheme for free travel for women in RTC buses, and Rs 2,080 crore for Gruha Jyothi for free power up to 200 units.

Vikramarka allocated Rs.1,600 crore for the bonus to farmers growing fine variety rice. For Rajiv Arogya Sri, an allocation of Rs.1,143 crore has been made.

The budget has also earmarked Rs 723 crore for LPG cylinder at Rs 500 scheme and Rs.600 crore for Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, under which landless laborers are being given Rs 12,000 annually.

The budget has also allocated another Rs.48,245 crore for other important schemes. An allocation of Rs.6,000 crore has been made for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, which was launched two days ago and is aimed at providing financial assistance to SC, ST, BC and minority youth to take up self-employment.

An allocation of Rs 11,500 crore has been made towards power subsidy for farmers, Rs 4,452 crore for scholarships and stipends, Rs 3,683 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak, Rs 3,000 crore for rice subsidy, and Rs 2,900 crore for Young India integrated residential schools.

Vikramarka presented a budget of Rs. 3.04 lakh crore budget for 2025-26.

Presenting the second full-fledged budget of the Congress government in the Assembly, he pegged the revenue and capital expenditure at Rs 2.26 lakh crore and capital expenditure at Rs 36,504 crore respectively.

Opposition BRS and BJP have accused the government of not making allocations to fulfilt its election promises like Rs 2,500 monthly for women, Rs 4,000 pensions for the elderly, and a tola of gold for every poor girl at the time of her marriage.



