Rs 80,000 demanded to shift dead body from Mancherial to UP in an ambulance

Mancherial: In a heart-wrenching incident, an ambulance driver reportedly denied to board a dead body in the ambulance. It is said the driver had demanded a hefty amount of Rs 80,000 from the man to shift the dead body from Mancherial to his village in Uttar Pradesh. According to the sources, man identified as Motisha was recently admitted at Mancherial government hospital for treatment.

However, Motisha breathed his last while undergoing treatment for sunstroke. Motisha's brother arrived at the hospital to shift his brother with the help of an ambulance to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. With the driver's demand, the man left Motisha's dead body at the hospital and has left to Uttar Pradesh. Responding to the incident, the hospital superintendent said that there is no such facility to shift the dead bodies to other States.