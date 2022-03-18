RSS to expand 'shakhas' across TS, plans big rural outreach

Hyderabad: At a time when the BJP is trying to strengthen its base in Telangana, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to expand its 'shakhas' rigorously across the State to connect farmers in rural and workers/shramiks shakhas in city areas. Though there is a good presence of the Sangh in the form of shakhas, the reach is restricted to some pockets. Now it wants to reach out to every nook and corner of the State. According to the Sangh functionaries, the RSS wants to expand its shakhas rigorously to connect farmers in rural areas and workers in urban areas.

"Farmers residing in rural areas should get information on a daily basis on various issues. Similarly, there is a large number of workers, but they are not organised. There should be meetings during evenings to bring awareness among these sections. RSS is for interest of society," said RSS Telangana general secretary Kacham Ramesh

This decision of the RSS comes at a time when the BJP is looking to grow in the State. The party leaders believe that penetration by the Sangh in the form of shakhas is going to benefit the BJP. He said 311 new daily 'shakhas' have been added in the State, taking their total number to 2,497. There has been a growth in shakhas across the State during the last few years. Apart from regular shakas, the Sangh carries out 'sapthahik (weekly) shakas'. The rise in numbers was a result of reaching out to employees and IT professionals. Now targets are farmers and workers.

The Sangh has been actively using social networking sites to expand itself among educated sections, including youth. This has been fetching good results. The Facebook page of RSS, New Delhi, has lakhs of people liking the page. Similarly, in Telangana, the Sangh has a good number of followers.

According to functionaries, the Sangh has had a presence in Telangana for the last five decades, with various service activities. It has 28 registered institutions, including orphanages, child labour homes, ashrams for tribals, said an RSS functionary.