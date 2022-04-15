RTC bus rames into Stationery truck, 5 crictical

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, around 24 people sustained injuries and 5 people are said to be in critical condition. The incident took place in Mendaram mandal of Nizamabad. It is said that 40 people were on board during the time of mishap. The RTC bus rammed into a stationery lorry.

The police rushed to the spot ad launched a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors said that the condition of 5 passengers is said to be critical. The police also roped in staff to move the bus and the lorry. A case had been registered and an investigation is on. Locals believe that the incident might have happened during the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday.