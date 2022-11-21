RTC bus rams into tractor in Wanaparthy, 3 killed, 15 hurt

Wanaparthy: In a tragic mishap, three died and 15 injured after a TSRTC Garuda bus rammed into a sugarcane-loaded tractor. The incident took place near Mummallapalli, Kothakota Mandal, Wanaparthy district. According to the sources, the bus from Miyapur depot travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and 48 passengers were there when the accident took place.

It is learnt that bus driver and cleaner died on the spot and one passenger died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospital.

