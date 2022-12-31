RTC bus rams into tree in Mehdipatnam, 5 hurt

Hyderabad: In order to avoid hitting the car coming in an opposite direction, an RTC bus hit a tree beside the road injuring five seriously. The incident took place near Tippukhan bridge, Langer House of Mehdipatnam on Saturday morning. According to the source, the bus carrying passengers from Mehdipatnam to Kalimandir rammed into a tree while trying to avoid hitting a car coming in the opposite direction.

It is said that five passengers were injured severely in the accident and they were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. The incident triggered panic among the passengers. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.