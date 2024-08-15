RTC offers Rakhi delivery service

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has announced a special offer for women who cannot personally visit their brothers to tie ‘Rakhis’ on the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ (August 19). The RTC will set up an additional 100 counters at major bus stations for delivery of ‘Rakhis’ and sweets. Officials assured that deliveries would be made within 24 hours of booking.



The corporation has a fleet of over 490 booking counters, over 9,000 parcel transport vehicles, and over 190 cargo vehicles with a capacity of four to ten tonnes across the State. Officials said that ‘Rakhis’ and sweets can be sent not only within Telangana but also to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Booking counters at select bus stations will be open 24 hours a day. The RTC management has requested that women take advantage of this opportunity. For details, people can visit the official website of TGSRTC Logistics.