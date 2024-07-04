Live
- KIA India Celebrates Success of Rural Women in Tailoring Program
- Right time for Naidu to demand SCS for AP: CPI
- Fear over access to all roads across Cantt haunts dwellers
- VPA focuses on environmental conservation
- I will always be available to people, says new Collector M N Harendhira Prasad
- Workplace should become safer & secure for women
- Hyderabad: Two sales executives held for abusing female colleague
- Govt urged to stop supply of substandard prawn seed
- Hyderabad: Seven held for vandalising mobile repair shop
- DGP congratulates AP police team
Just In
RTC survey seeks input from IT employees
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) started a commuter survey on Wednesday aimed at seeking input from IT employees in...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) started a commuter survey on Wednesday aimed at seeking input from IT employees in the city. According to RTC officials, based on the survey, appropriate decisions will be taken on improving the current routes and increasing the frequency of services. Issues like better accessibility will be addressed.
“There are plans to revamp the commute. Depending on the survey, special bus services will be operated in the IT corridor. All those working or regularly commuting by bus to reach companies in the IT corridor have been requested to take the survey, which will only take a few minutes. To take the survey, click https://forms.gle/xRDzRE9okY8e9ZVm8,” said a senior RTC official.