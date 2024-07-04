RTC survey seeks input from IT employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) started a commuter survey on Wednesday aimed at seeking input from IT employees in the city. According to RTC officials, based on the survey, appropriate decisions will be taken on improving the current routes and increasing the frequency of services. Issues like better accessibility will be addressed.

“There are plans to revamp the commute. Depending on the survey, special bus services will be operated in the IT corridor. All those working or regularly commuting by bus to reach companies in the IT corridor have been requested to take the survey, which will only take a few minutes. To take the survey, click https://forms.gle/xRDzRE9okY8e9ZVm8,” said a senior RTC official.