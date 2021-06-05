Rural Rangareddy to go for vaccination drive from today

Hyderabad: For over a 10 lakh rural population of Rangareddy district that sliced into several parts to form new districts, the vaccination drive would begin from 5th of June and most of the municipalities have already put in place the measures to provide shots to rural folks that designat under super spreaders category.



There are 13 municipalities and three Municipal Corporations in Ranga Reddy district that include Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Jalpally, Manikonda, Narsingi, Ibrahimpatnam, Pedda Amberpet, Shankarpally, Thukkuguda, Thurkayamjal and newly form Kothur as municipalities while Badangpet, Bandlaguda Jagir and Meerpet-Jillelguda was formed as municipal corporations.

According to Telangana State Statistical Abstract drafted in the year 2020, the overall population of Rangareddy district stood at 25,26,243 while the rural population accounts for 10,26,113 people that hovers around 42.3 percent of the overall populations of the district.

Among all, Kothur is the newly formed municipality that came into existence only last year with 12 wards curved out from erstwhile Kothur and Thimmapur gram panchayats. Jalpally and Shamshabad are the other newly emerged municipalities that came into existence in the year 2016 and 2018 respectively.

While Jalpally Municipality has a rural population of over 1,00,000 geographically spread into a total 28 wards , the Shamshabad municipality with 25 wards has a total population of 80,000 people.

Similar to the urban area, the government has rolled out vaccination drive in rural Rangareddy too by classifying total nine categories as super spreaders that include vendors of Rythu Bazars, Vegetable Markets, fruits, flower, meat, fish, and chicken markets, owners of kirana shops, wine shops, street vendors, hair cutting shops and iron shops. However, the medical shop owners too were added to the list this time.

"We have put in place all the necessary arrangements for vaccination in a separate portion of the newly formed Covid-19 center at Prime Garden, Pahadi Shareef. We make much of the efforts to ensure people would face no inconvenience while getting the shots at the center where the vaccination drive is going to begin from 5th June," informed G.Praveen Kumar, Commissioner Jalpally Municipality.

The neighbouring Shamshabad municipality too set a target of 2,338 persons that comes under the category of super spreaders in all the 25 wards. "Urging the people to avail the facility the Chairperson Shamshabad Municipality K.Shushma Mahender Reddy said, "We made arrangements for vaccination drive at ZPHS Girls High School Shamshabad that will go on for 10 days. The arrangement was made to administer shots to atleast 500 persons every day with a schedule time from morning to 8.30 to 3.00 pm."

The Commissioner Municipality Mohd.Saber has gone round the room at the vaccination center to check the arrangements there made under the supervision of Sanitary Inspector Laxmaiah and Environmental Engineer Anil Kumar while other staff members were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the drive.