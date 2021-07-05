Rural transformation apace only since TS formation: Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Mahbubnagar: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said true development in villages was witnessed only after the formation of new Telangana State.



The Minister launched various developments works in Moosapet and Addakula villages; laid foundation stone for double bedroom houses in Mohammed Hussainpalle village; and later inaugurated Palle Park. Later, he distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques and also took part in plantation programme in Peddamunigalchedu village and inaugurated Rythu Vedika.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said just within a span of seven years, each and every village across Telangana has witnessed remarkable development and stood as an example to other States in the country. Today every village has all kinds of basic infrastructure and essential facilities like tanks for storing drinking water, pure drinking water is being supplied through taps to each and every household, irrigation water by filling up ponds and lakes and digging new canals to supply water to new agriculture ayacut. Unlike earlier where lands across rural areas were turned as barren due to lack of water, today these villages transformed as green belts producing record yield and meeting the growing demand of food grains, he observed.

Suggesting the farmers that they should sow only those crops that give them more profits and require low capital input with less labor costs. Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and District Collector S Venkat Rao also present on the occasion.