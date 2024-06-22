RWAs plan to tap MPs for redressal of pending issues

Hyderabad: The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city have planned to meet newly-elected Members of Parliament in their respective Parliamentary constituencies to address pending issues outlined in the local parliament manifesto.

According to the RWAs, in the first week of July, they have planned to meet face-to-face with the newly-elected MPs belonging to Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Chevella parliamentary constituencies to discuss the People's Manifesto prepared by United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, Greater Hyderabad. There were several issues / problems citizens of these constituencies raised during the People's Manifesto preparation to get addressed by their MPs. Recently, the RWAs also met MLAs in their respective assembly constituencies to address civic issues outlined in the citizen manifestos and also planned to meet them once again along with MPs.

RWAs will be highlighting concerns such as the construction of the 5.32 km double-decker corridor, improved MMTS Phase II, Metro corridors for better connectivity, pending ROBs and RUBs, and also traffic bottlenecks in major parts of the Greater Hyderabad area, which is hindering smooth movement of vehicles and causing inconvenience to commuters.

B T Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said, “Recently, we have met MLAs of respective assembly constituencies and discussed about the various civic issues, including pending stormwater drains, sewage water overflow issue and many more. Similarly, we have planned to meet newly-elected MPs in their respective Parliamentary constituencies.”

“This engagement is crucial for effective representation of citizens, and for legislative decision-making as well, as it helps MPs identify recurring issues faced by residents. Already, Malkajgiri MP Eatela Rajender has confirmed his participation in the first week of July after the first parliament session gets over, and we are also in touch with other MPs,” he added.