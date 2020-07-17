Rythu Bandhu launched for farmers welfare in Nirmal: Minister Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Like never before in the history of the country, the TRS government is providing Rythu Bandhu, farmers' investment support scheme, of Rs 5000 per acre per season to farmers, stated Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.



He laid foundation stone for Rythu Vedika building with an estimation cost of Rs 22 lakh at Soan mandal in Nirmal district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said after the formation of separate Telangana State, agriculture sector has been developed like never before, which was totally neglected during the united Andhra Pradesh. Not only agriculture, but the State was lagging in all fields. The State government is focusing on agricultural sector to develop the farmers and launched Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour free electricity. The government also assured of purchasing even the last grain produced by the farmers and also has taken up construction of Rythu Vedika buildings to set up a meeting place for the farmers to discuss their problems with the officials in their villages.

Rythu Bandhu district convenor Venkat Ramreddy, TRS State secretary Satyanarayana and Nirmal Market Committee Chairman Kongari Narmada and others were present.