Rythu Bandhu money to be credited from today

Hyderabad: The crop investment amount under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the current agricultural season will be credited to the bank accounts of eligible farmers from Wednesday.

Under the tenth phase of Rythu Bandu scheme, a total of Rs.7676.61 crores will be deposited into the accounts of about 70.54 lakhs farmers in Telangana.

In a release, Minister for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy said the crop investment amount would be giving to about 1,53,53000 acres of agriculture land this season and starting from one acre as usual, would be credited to the accounts of all farmers by Sankranthi festival.

The Minister said under the Rythu Bandu scheme, the government had so far credited to ₹ 65,559.28 crore since the commencement of the scheme by offering Rs 5,000 per acre to farmers for both Kharif and Rabi seasons in Telangana.