'Rythu Bandhu scheme shows way to world'

Bhongir: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy stated that the Rythu Bandhu scheme launched by CM KCR was unique and showed the way to the world.

The Minister was the chief guest at the week-long Rythu Bandhu celebrations held at Raythu Vedika Bhavan in Muthireddy Gudem village of Bhongir mandal in the district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, he said farmers have been participating enthusiastically in the Rythu Bandhu celebrations that started on January 4 and will end on January 10.

As a farmer and well aware of their problems, CM KCR introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme to strengthen them economically since August 2018. He emphasised that the Rythu Bandhu scheme was mentioned neither in the party manifesto nor was assured during any election campaign.

Rythu Bandhu scheme has given financial support to 92 per cent small and marginal farmers who are having less than five acres, the Agriculture Minister said.

He said Rs 50,000 crore has been deposited directly into farmers' accounts under Rythu Bandhu Scheme during the past 8 seasons and the scheme has been applied to farmers having at least one gunta land.

He said agriculture was a way of life in India which is the second country with largest cultivating land in the world and added that agriculture is a symbol of civilization.

He described CM KCR as a man of mighty thoughts who has been providing financial aid to farmers after the achievement of Telangana State and added that farmers would not have seen the government like TRS in the past 70 years in the country.

The welfare schemes of the State are being replicated by other States, which reflects the vision of CM KCR, he added

The Minister informed that Rs 1,968 crore had been credited into the accounts of farmers of Yadadri-Bhongir during the past four years and eight seasons.

The Minister added that the state government is paying Rs 10,000 crore every year under power subsidy and spending an average of Rs 25,000 crore every year for the construction of irrigation projects.

He said the State government is providing Rs 60,000 crore annually under various schemes for the development of the agricultural sector.

Farmers of the largest State of the country, Uttar Pradesh, still depend on oil engine motors, whereas newly carved Telangana has been providing 24-hour free electricity to farmers. This scheme cannot be found elsewhere in the country" the Minister said.

Stating that paddy is one of 51 farm produces, he urged farmers to think about alternate crops, to get more money for their produce and suggested to take the advice of officials of the department of agriculture in this regard. He advised farmers not to get into the trap of provocative speakers and added that they can lead a happy life if they follow the farmer-friendly State government's advice.

Bhongir MLA P. Shekhar Reddy stated that CM KCR has been striving hard to make farmers self-sufficient.

Meanwhile, along with Government Whip and Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha, he participated in Rythu Bandhu celebrations held at Aler and conveyed greetings to the farmers on the occasion of crossing the mark of deposit of Rs 50000 crores input subsidy into farmers' bank accounts under Rythu Bandhu scheme.