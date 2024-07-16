Rythu Bharosa to be foolproof: Bhatti

Warangal: A decision on Rythu Bharosa eligibility criteria will be taken after widespread consultations with farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said. Speaking at the State Cabinet sub-committee meeting with the farmers to fix the guidelines for the Rythu Bharosa scheme in Hanumakonda on Monday, he said that the Congress government is committed to extending its helping hand to the farmers.

“The opinions elicited by the farmers and Opposition parties will be discussed in the Assembly before proposing new guidelines for the implementation of RythuBharosa. The onus is on the government to avoid irregularities in the implementation of RythuBharosa,”

Bhatti said. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the previous BRS Government ignored the welfare of the farmers. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has plans to extend crop insurance benefits to the farmers unlike the previous government, Tummala said.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy accused the BRS leaders of instigating the farmers and students by spreading misinformation. He reminded that the previous government pushed the State into a debt trap of Rs 7 lakh crore. Stating that the RythuBandhu initiated by the previous government was full of loopholes, Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka said that the whole exercise is to avoid irregularities in the RythuBharosa.