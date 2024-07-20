Rythu Bharosa will incorporate farmers’ suggestions says Tummala Nageswara Rao

Karimnagar : Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao revealed that the government will take a decision on Rythu Bharosa after collating the suggestions and opinions of all the farmers in Telangana.

On Friday evening, the Cabinet sub-committee collected opinions from the farmers of Karimnagar combined district level meeting on the implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme.

District In-charge Minister and e Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, IT Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MP MLAs and Collectors attended the meeting.

Nageswara Rao made it clear that the government will give top priority to farmers no matter how hard they face financial difficulties. The government is planning to implement the crop insurance scheme and the farmers who have lost crops will be provided financial support through crop insurance. The government will pay the insurance money and implement the crop insurance.



He said farmers in Karimnagar district have to pay special attention to oil palm cultivation. Telangana should stand as number one in oil palm cultivation. High profits can be made with oil palm cultivation.



Only 3.9 lakh metric tonnes is being produced for the requirement of 100 lakh metric tonnes. Oil palm has to be cultivated for the production of 97 lakh metric tonnes. The Congress government will fulfill the promises made before the elections. For that reason, the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh is being implemented.



Sridhar Babu stated that the government is going ahead with the aim of making the farmers king. No matter how much trouble there is in the State exchequer, as per Rahul Gandhi’s promise, the government has waived off the loan of Rs 2 lakh. He revealed that farmers’ crop loans of Rs 31000 crore are being waived off.

The opposition is making unfounded accusations, they said, adding that the previous rulers never spoke about farmers in 10 years and suggested that their attitude should change.

In-charge Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the farmer loan waiver scheme will go down in history. Rs 7000 crore was deposited in the accounts of 11 lakh farmers on July 18. There has never been a loan waiver on such a scale in the history of India. The government has kept the promise made by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The previous rulers had waived off Rs 25000 crore of loans in 10 years, Congress government waiving off Rs 31,000 crore of loans in seven months.

Srinivas Reddy made it clear that farmers should not believe the campaign of the opposition on Ryhthu Bharosa. The past rulers used to sit between four walls and take policy decisions.



Congress government would implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme by taking suggestions from the opinions of the farmers.



He clarified that farmers who file IT returns will also be provided Rythu Bharosa and should not have any misconceptions about this.



Minister Prabhakar said that the Rythu Bharosa Scheme will be implemented as per the aspirations of the farmers. The suggestions of farmers, leaders of farmers’ associations, intellectuals and leaders of political parties will be taken to implement the scheme. The opposition parties should stop misleading the people.

