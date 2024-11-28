Rythu Sadassu today to showcase TG govt’s slew of pro-farmer steps

Hyderabad: A three-day farmers’ conference (rythu sadassu) is set to start in Mahbubnagar from Thursday. As part of “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu," the State government organised the conference to showcase the achievements to strengthen the farming sector as well as the farmers’ welfare in the one-year rule in the State.

The State Agriculture Department and all the affiliated departments were making elaborate arrangements to invite the farmers from all districts to participate in the celebrations. Various programmes are being organised to educate farmers about modern agricultural practices, new technologies, profitable farming methods, and various crop products. 150 stalls are being set up at the venue.

The State government has already spent huge funds in the first year for the welfare and development of farmers. It has implemented various schemes worth Rs 54,280 crore.

The government waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. In just 27 days, nearly Rs 17,870 crore of loan waiver funds were deposited in the accounts of nearly 22.22 lakh farmers. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also announced that the crop loans of all eligible farmers would be waived off soon.

The crop insurance scheme was revived so that farmers would not have to worry about getting compensation if their crops are damaged due to natural calamities. Rs 1,300 crore were allocated to pay crop insurance premiums on behalf of the farmers.

The State government strictly implemented paddy procurement to avoid the farmers being cheated by middlemen. As promised, the government has announced a bonus of Rs 500 for fine paddy varieties and paid the bonus to the farmers who sold their paddy at the procurement centres.

The government has implemented the ‘Rythu Nestham’ scheme to provide necessary advice and suggestions to the farmers and for the officials to talk directly to the farmers at the field level and know the situation. 148 agricultural officers have been appointed, and 18 horticulture officers were also recruited in the Horticulture Department.

The government also set up the Agriculture Commission to give suggestions and recommendations for the development of the agricultural sector.